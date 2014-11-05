* Raises 2014 profit, revenue outlook for third time
* Q3 EPS, revenue handsomely beats Street
* Generic drug rebates could hurt Q4 profit - management
(Adds analyst comments, updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
Nov 5 Endo International Plc raised its
2014 profit and sales forecast for the third time as recent
acquisitions helped boost its generic drug sales in the United
States by nearly 74 percent in the third quarter.
Shares of the company, which also makes medical devices,
rose over 3 percent in premarket trade as the strong sales also
contributed to better-than-expected profit in the quarter.
But the stock reversed course to trade down as much as 3.1
percent after Endo, in a post-earnings call, said
current-quarter profit would be hurt by "rebating in the
generics business".
Sterne Agee's Shibani Malhotra termed the stock dip a
"misunderstanding" and recommended taking advantage of the
weakness.
Generic drugmakers usually combat competition by offering
rebates off invoice prices - providing an incentive for
pharmacies to select their products over another.
"They indicated fourth-quarter generics business might be
lighter because of some pricing dynamics in the
controlled-substances space, but that seems to be a quarter
issue," Stifel Nicolaus & Co analyst Annabel Samimy told
Reuters.
The company, which last month clinched a deal to buy
Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc, raised its 2014 adjusted
profit forecast to $4.10-$4.25 per share from $4.00-$4.20 per
share earlier.
It also raised its sales outlook for the year to $2.80-$2.88
billion from $2.78-$2.86 billion.
Endo earned $319.4 million in U.S. generic drugs sales in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $183.94 million a year
earlier, benefiting from its acquisitions of Boca Pharmacal and
DAVA Pharmaceuticals.
It also gained from higher sales of its generic version of
its own pain patch, Lidoderm.
Dublin-based Endo last month said it would buy Auxilium for
$1.67 billion to bolster its men's healthcare business.
Endo's adjusted net income rose 13.4 percent to $182.3
million. On a per-share basis, however, profit fell to $1.15
from $1.34 due to a 32 percent increase in its share count.
Revenue rose 15.5 percent to $763.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.00 per share
on revenue of about $725.71 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Endo International, formerly known as Endo Health
Solutions, were down 0.9 percent at $68.05 midday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)