BRIEF-Ecopetrol announces non-filing of annual report on form 20-f for year-end 2016
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
Nov 8 Endo International Plc reported an 18.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for generic drugs it acquired through its purchase of Par Pharmaceuticals last year.
The Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $218.9 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.05 billion, or $5.02 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $884.3 million from $745.7 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
* Stock markets jittery near multi-year highs, nervous over U.S. * Currencies mostly ease slightly, zloty a touch firmer * Polish central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold * Some expectations for more hawkish comments after good GDP data By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 17 Risk aversion in global markets mostly weakened Central European stocks and currencies on Wednesday, although Polish government bonds firmed after the size of an auction was cut and ahea