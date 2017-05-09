May 9 Endo International Plc reported a
7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand
for its newly launched generic drugs.
However, the drugmaker's net loss attributable to
shareholders widened to $173.8 million, or 78 cents per share,
in the first quarter ended March 31 from $133.9 million, or 60
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company booked an asset impairment charge of $204
million in the latest quarter.
Total revenue rose to $1.04 billion from $963.5 million.
