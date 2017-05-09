(Adds details)
May 9 Endo International Plc reported a
higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, driven by strong
demand for its newly launched generics as well as its branded
drugs.
However, the drugmaker's net loss attributable to
shareholders widened to $173.8 million, or 78 cents per share,
in the first quarter ended March 31 from $133.9 million, or 60
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items such as an impairment charge of $204
million, Endo earned $1.23 per share, well above the average
analysts' estimate of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 7.7 percent to $1.04 billion, narrowly
beating estimates of $1.02 billion.
The Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker also reaffirmed its
full-year adjusted profit forecast from continuing operations of
$3.45 per share to $3.75 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion
to $3.60 billion.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)