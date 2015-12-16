(Adds spokeswoman declined to comment, paragraph 3)
By Suzanne Barlyn and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 16 A generic drug maker owned by
Endo International Plc has reached a $39 million
settlement with the U.S. government and 47 states stemming from
the unlawful labeling of multivitamins that contained fluoride.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the
settlement on Wednesday. The case stemmed from a 2013
whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act in which
the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general later
intervened.
A spokeswoman for Endo and the generic drug maker unit,
Qualitest Pharmaceuticals, declined to comment.
Qualitest's misleading labels caused healthcare
professionals to submit false reimbursement claims to Medicaid
and federal health care plans, who then paid for vitamins that
did not contain the fluoride amount stated on the label, the New
York attorney general said.
What's more, patients were exposed at higher risks of
cavities and related health problems, the attorney general said.
Qualitest labeled and promoted that the vitamins contained
an amount of fluoride recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDS). The vitamins, in fact, contained half that
amount, the attorney general said.
The misrepresentations came to light after a whistleblower,
Stephan Porter, a dentist in Florida, tested tablets that
Qualitest made between 2008 and 2013 and learned of the actual
fluoride amounts, according to New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman.
The FDA and Endo, which bought Qualitest in 2010, confirmed
those findings, according to Schneiderman. The settlement
includes $5 million resolving claims related to New York's
Medicaid program.
In 2010 alone, New York paid out more than $984,000 in
reimbursements to healthcare providers who submitted claims for
the fluoride tablets for Medicaid beneficiaries, according to a
lawsuit filed in the case by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara.
Qualitest stopped distributing the fluoride tablets by
October 2013. Vintage Pharmaceuticals, a company that is now
also part of Endo, also distributed the tablets under its brand,
according to the lawsuit.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Porter, et al. v. Vintage
Pharmaceutical, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-1506.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)