LONDON May 21 Specialty drugmaker Endo
International has agreed a $9.275 billion loan package
backing its $8.05 billion acquisition of privately-owned Par
Pharmaceuticals, the borrower announced in an SEC filing
on Thursday.
The financing has been initially committed by Deutsche Bank
and Barclays.
The deal comprises a $1.5 billion, three-year senior secured
term loan B1 facility; a $3.5 billion, seven-year senior secured
term loan B2 facility; and a $1 billion, five-year senior
secured revolving credit facility.
There is also a $2.275 billion, one-year unsecured senior
bridge loan and a $1 billion, one-year senior secured asset sale
bridge facility.
The term loan B1 pays 275bp over Libor, the term loan B2
pays 325bp, while the revolver pays 250bp ranging between 175bp
and 275bp depending on a secured leverage ratio grid.
The revolver also pays a commitment fee on undrawn funds
ranging between 30bp and 50bp.
The undrawn amount of the revolver cannot be less than $400
million, less any amounts needed to fund flex OID or upfront
fees.
The bridge loan pays an initial margin of 525bp over
adjusted Libor - the greater of 100bp or three-month Libor -
increasing 50bp every three months after closing.
The asset sale bridge pays 275bp over adjusted Libor - the
greater of 75bp or three-month Libor - increasing 50bp every
three months after closing.
PAR DEBT
Endo has agreed to acquire Par from private investment firm
TPG, including the assumption of around $2.4 billion of Par's
existing third party debt.
The financing structure is expected to comprise around 18
million Endo shares, equating to $1.55 billion, and $6.5 billion
of cash. Endo said that it expects to rapidly delever back to
3.0 to 4.0 times net debt to Ebitda in 12 to 18 months after the
close of the acquisition.
The cash consideration will eventually be funded through a
combination of cash; debt, including term loans and bonds; and
an equity offering.
The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second
half of 2015, carries a transaction multiple of 10 to 11 times
adjusted pro forma Ebitda on a post-synergy basis.
Total financing costs on the transaction are expected to be
between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent.
