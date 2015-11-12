Nov 12 Perrigo Company Plc, the
Irish-based generic drugmaker trying to fend off a hostile bid
by Mylan NV, held unsuccessful talks to acquire Endo
International Plc in an all-stock deal, according to
people familiar with the matter.
The negotiations show how Perrigo has been on the M&A prowl
seeking to present its shareholders with an alternative to a
deal with Mylan, as well as its willingness to walk away if it
cannot reach terms that it considers to be attractive.
The talks earlier this fall, first reported on by the Wall
Street Journal, were advanced enough for major issues such as
the role of Endo's chief executive Rajiv De Silva and how the
companies could be integrated to have been addressed, the people
said on Thursday.
But Perrigo ended the talks when Endo asked for too much
stock for its shareholders, representing a larger premium than
what Perrigo was willing to offer, the people said.
Perrigo concluded that it would generate better returns by
sticking with its disciplined approach to M&A, which it believes
has generated a lot of value over the years, the people added.
Perrigo also considered other smaller acquisitions, the
people said. It will look at several acquisition targets of all
sizes if Mylan's tender offer, which ends on Friday, fails, the
people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations were confidential. Perrigo declined to comment,
while Endo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mylan, which first made a bid for Perrigo in April, went
hostile in September, offering $75 in cash and 2.3 of its shares
for each Perrigo share held. This translates into $176 per share
based on Mylan's current share price of $44 per share. Perrigo
shares were trading at around $163 in early Thursday afternoon
trading in New York.
While the tender offer expires on Friday, Perrigo
shareholders who do not tender will have two more weeks to
accept Mylan's offer if the minimum acceptance threshold of more
than 50 percent of Perrigo ordinary shares is reached.
Perrigo reported a better-than-expected profit for the third
quarter last month, and said it would lay off 6 percent of its
global workforce and buy back shares worth $2 billion.
