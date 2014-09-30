By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Endo International Plc
said on Tuesday it had reached agreements to settle up
to 20,000 legal claims from women who said they were harmed by
transvaginal mesh devices, ending nearly all of the U.S. cases
against it and its American Medical Systems unit.
Endo, which did not admit liability, said it would increase
the amount of money it had set aside to cover vaginal mesh
claims from $1.2 billion to approximately $1.6 billion in
connection with the latest agreements, according to a regulatory
filing from the company.
Previously, in April, Endo announced it reached agreements
to settle up to approximately 21,700 additional mesh claims with
separate plaintiffs' law firms. Last year, it settled an
undisclosed number of cases for $54.5 million.
Endo President and Chief Executive Officer Rajiv De Silva
said in a statement that he was "pleased to resolve
substantially all of the remaining U.S. vaginal mesh litigation
claims facing our AMS business."
Endo and its Minnesota-based AMS subsidiary are among
several major medical-device manufacturers who have faced a wave
of litigation in the last few years over the devices, which are
used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ
prolapse. The women suing the companies have accused the
companies of selling subpar devices that caused injuries such as
chronic pain, incontinence, bleeding and infection.
Endo was the first major mesh defendant to reach a
resolution largely ending the litigation against it. C.R. Bard
Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Inc unit are
facing tens of thousands of lawsuits over similar products, with
several trials scheduled for the fall.
Many of those cases have been consolidated before U.S.
District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West
Virginia, who is overseeing more than 60,000 mesh cases against
seven manufacturers.
In 2008, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified
transvaginal mesh manufacturers about reports of potential
complications stemming from the devices. In 2012, the agency
ordered AMS and other manufacturers to conduct post-market
safety studies and monitor the rate at which adverse events were
reported.
The FDA announced earlier this year it is considering a
proposal to tighten safety standards for mesh used to treat
pelvic organ prolapse.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi,
Bernard Orr)