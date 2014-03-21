March 21 Endocyte Inc said its
experimental cancer drug, when used in combination with an
approved treatment, improved survival rates without the disease
worsening in a mid-stage study on patients with recurrent
non-small cell lung cancer.
The company said the risk of the disease worsening or death
was reduced by 25 percent for patients treated with the drug
combination, compared with patients who only took the approved
treatment.
The trial tested the drug, vintafolide, in combination with
a chemotherapy drug known as docetaxel in 199 patients who
failed one prior treatment with chemotherapy.
The company's shares, which were halted prior to the news,
closed at $14.64 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)