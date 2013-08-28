BRIEF-Truckers Swift and Knight to merge - WSJ
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ
Aug 28 Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo Health Solutions said it will buy privately held generic drugmaker Boca Pharmacal for $225 million to boost its Qualitest generic medicines business.
Endo said on Wednesday that it expects the deal to immediately add to its adjusted earnings.
The company will use cash in hand to finance the deal that it expects to close this year, pending regulatory requirements.
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.