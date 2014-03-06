RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices falter as hedge funds stop buying: Kemp
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
March 6 Endo Health Solutions Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its thrice-rejected testosterone drug, Aveed, to treat male hypogonadism.
The health regulator rejected the drug last May, saying that Endo needed a better plan to manage the risks associated with the drug.
Aveed, which contains testosterone and castor oil, is expected to be launched in early March, Endo said on Thursday.
Male hypogonadism is a condition characterized by low production of the hormone testosterone, often leading to a loss of libido, depression and fatigue. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but sparing the quake-prone nation of any serious damage.