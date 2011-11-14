(Follows alerts)

Nov 14 Endo Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc said it discontinued development of its experimental implant to treat abnormal growth of hands and feet caused by an overproduction of growth hormone.

In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had asked Endo to conduct additional animal studies, including a carcinogenicity study, before submitting a marketing application for its octreotide implant.

Octreotide is a drug that inhibits the secretion of growth hormone.

Endo was testing the implant in a late-stage trial as a treatment for acromegaly -- a condition caused by excessive production of growth hormone.

Earlier this year, Endo stopped development of its octreotide implant for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome, a group of symptoms associated with a slow-growing type of tumor.

Endo shares closed at $33.01 on Friday on Nasdaq.