BRIEF-Media Do unit completes takeover of business on May 1
* Says its unit completes takeover of comics and website related businesses on May 1
July 25Endor AG :
* Said on Thursday FY 2013 revenue down 19 percent to 3.45 million euros
* Said FY net income of 519,000 euros versus 102,000 euros year ago
* Said expects higher revenues and income in upcoming years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says its unit completes takeover of comics and website related businesses on May 1
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent