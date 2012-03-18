Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
FRANKFURT, March 18 German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat1 is to buy a majority stake in British movie and television producer Endor from producer Hilary Bevan Jones, the head of ProSieben's production unit Red Arrow told a German newspaper.
"We are reaching a new dimension with the takeover of British production company Endor," Handelsblatt daily cited Jan Frouman as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.
The paper said he declined to say how much ProSieben was paying for the stake.
Frouman also said the company was in talks to make acquisitions in the United States. "We are talking to a number of production companies in the United States. We could imagine buying further companies in the world's biggest TV market."
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.