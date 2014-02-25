Feb 25 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, which provides Internet domain names, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in subscribers.

The company's shares rose as much as 16 percent to $16.11 in trading after the bell.

Net loss attributable to Endurance fell to $67.5 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $72.6 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $136.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said total subscribers rose 8.7 percent to about 3.5 million as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)