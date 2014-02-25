Feb 25 Endurance International Group Holdings
Inc, which provides Internet domain names, reported a
17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in
subscribers.
The company's shares rose as much as 16 percent to $16.11 in
trading after the bell.
Net loss attributable to Endurance fell to $67.5 million, or
57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $72.6 million, or
75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $136.4 million in the quarter
ended Dec. 31.
The company said total subscribers rose 8.7 percent to about
3.5 million as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)