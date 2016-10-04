Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in April
STOCKHOLM, May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.
Oct 4 Insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, a unit of Sompo Holdings Inc, has firmed up plans to acquire U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.
The deal, which could be valued at about $6.5 billion, will be announced as soon as Wednesday, the Nikkei said. [s.nikkei.com/1W2QpaG ]
Sompo Japan will buy all of Endurance's outstanding shares without a tender offer, a move that is legal in Bermuda, the Nikkei said.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance and Endurance Specialty Holdings were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
STOCKHOLM, May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :