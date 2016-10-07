MUMBAI Indian auto parts maker Endurance Technologies' 11.6 billion rupee ($174 million) initial public offering (IPO) was nearly 44 times oversubscribed on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

The company received bids for 754.3 million shares against 17.2 million on offer, according to data updated as of 0115 GMT.

The shares were being sold in a price range of 467 rupees to 472 rupees apiece.

Indian companies have raised $2.9 billion through IPOs in the first nine months of this year, a 171 percent jump from a year earlier, in their best run since 2010, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 66.5953 Indian rupees)

