MUMBAI Oct 19 Shares of Indian auto parts maker Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd rose as much as 25 percent on their debut on Wednesday after the company's $174 million initial public offering.

The stock opened at 572 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, and rose to a high of 590 rupees as of 0434 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 472 rupees. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)