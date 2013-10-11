Oct 11 Endurance International Group Holdings
Inc, a provider of cloud-based services to small and medium
businesses, said it expects to raise up to $375 million through
its initial public offering.
Endurance plans to sell 23.4 million shares in the offering
at between $14 and $16 per share.
The company, which was bought by Warburg Pincus and Goldman
Sachs' GS Capital Partners for about $975 million in November
2011, will have a market valuation of about $2 billion at the
top end of its expected price range.
Warburg will own half of the company after the offering,
while Goldman affiliates will have a 16 percent stake, according
to the IPO filing.
Massachusetts-based Endurance provides web hosting and
domain services to small-and medium-sized businesses and has
about 3.4 million subscribers across the world.
The company will look to take advantage of a favorable IPO
market for cloud-based companies as investors pour money into
these firms that operate in niche markets and have strong
business models with room for growth.
Cloud-based companies such as Tableau Software Inc,
ChannelAdvisor Corp, Textura Corp and
Benefitfocus Inc have all been well received in their
market debuts.
Spending on cloud-based services among small- and
medium-sized ventures is projected to grow by 28 percent to $96
billion between 2012 and 2015, Endurance said in its IPO filing.
()
The company said it expects to record a net loss of close to
$30 million on revenue of about $130 million for the three
months ended Sept. 30.
Endurance, which last month filed to raise up to $400
million through its IPO, plans to use proceeds from the offering
to repay debt.
The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "EIGI". Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Morgan
Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.