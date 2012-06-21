WARSAW, June 21 Poland's No.3 utility Enea will issue bonds worth up to 4 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) to help finance the construction of a coal-fired unit in Kozienice and investments in renewable fuels, the company said on Wednesday.

The 900-1000 megawatt power unit is a key part of Poland's ambitious investment programme to upgrade its coal-reliant power sector to accommodate growing demand.

Enea will issue the bonds to five banks: PKO BP, Pekao, Bank Zachodni WBK, CitiHandlowy and Nordea Bank Polska.

"Four billion zlotys is a sum that will let us sleep tight in the coming years," Enea Chief Executive Maciej Owczarek said.

"Given the uncertain, or rather, a not fully defined fate of our ownership, the programme had to be flexible so that it could be incorporated in various scenarios."

Enea, controlled in 52 percent by the state, is part of Poland's privatisation programme by 2013. The government opted for its sale via the bourse, but a shaky market and a potential oversupply of utility stocks could hinder these plans. ($1 = 3.3316 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)