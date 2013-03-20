WARSAW, March 20 The supervisory board of Polish
utility Enea has overruled management to keep the
proposed dividend payout on 2012 profits at 0.48 zlotys a share,
the same level as in the previous year, the company said on
Wednesday.
Management of the state-controlled company had recommended a
cut in the 2012 dividend to 157 million zlotys ($48.65 million),
down by a quarter from 212 million paid for 2011.
The government has frequently forced state-controlled
companies to pay higher dividends to help keep a lid on the
country's budget deficit.
Shareholders will now vote on a payout of 0.48 zlotys per
share, the same amount paid for 2011 when the government pushed
through this higher payout at the annual shareholders meeting.
Poland's No. 3 utility, which like its local peers faces
heavy investments to modernise its facilities, is to publish its
2012 results on March 21.
Enea shares were flat at 1025 GMT, slightly underperforming
the Warsaw-wide index WIG, which was 0.44 percent up.
($1 = 3.2274 Polish zlotys)
