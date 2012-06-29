Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen
June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.
WARSAW, June 29 Polish treasury wants utility Enea to pay a dividend of 0.48 zlotys per share, in line with the supervisory board's proposal but twice what the management wanted to pay, a ministry representative said at a shareholder meeting on Friday.
The proposal would mean Enea would hand 212 million zlotys in cash back to shareholders compared to 355 million it earned last year. ($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)
June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.
ROME, June 7 Italian police followed the correct procedures in flagging one of the London attackers to their British counterparts, Italy's senior policeman said on Wednesday, but he understands why the warning went unheeded.