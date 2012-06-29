WARSAW, June 29 Polish treasury wants utility Enea to pay a dividend of 0.48 zlotys per share, in line with the supervisory board's proposal but twice what the management wanted to pay, a ministry representative said at a shareholder meeting on Friday.

The proposal would mean Enea would hand 212 million zlotys in cash back to shareholders compared to 355 million it earned last year. ($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)