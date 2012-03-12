WARSAW, March 12 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said it was considering
an 800 million zloty ($257 million) loan to Polish utility Enea
to finance its distribution arm and an expansion of
its renewable energy business.
The loan would be part of a 3.2 billion zloty investment
programme at Enea unit Enea Operator from 2012-15 that is being
co-financed by the European Investment Bank and the
Nordic Investment Bank.
"ENEA Operator plans to connect over 500 megawatts of new
renewable energy capacity to its network, in the next few years.
Therefore, the project will also contribute to further expansion
of Polish renewable energy sector," EBRD said on Monday.
Poland controls Enea via a 51.3-percent stake, while EBRD
holds 2.5 percent.
($1 = 3.1166 zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)