WARSAW Feb 9 Poland's state-owned and third-largest utility Enea will likely merge with domestic peer Energa once the government scraps a deal to sell Energa to the country's power champion PGE, the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Thursday.

Poland's Treasury, which oversees state assets, signalled earlier it was ready to give up on a 7.5 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion) sale of Energa, Poland's fourth-largest utility, that was blocked by the anti-monopoly office.

The Treasury has said it was considering an initial public offering for Energa as well as its sale to a sector investor.

"The decision has not been made, but a merger of the two companies is a new direction set out at the ministry," a person familiar with the matters related to both utilities, Energa and Enea, was reported as saying by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

The daily also quoted the Treasury's spokesperson as saying the ministry "was considering various scenarios", adding no decision concerning the privatisation of Energa and Enea had been made.

The Treasury also plans to sell its 52 percent stake in Enea after failing to find buyers for it over the past several years. ($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)