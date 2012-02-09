* Sees PHN float in first half, ZE PAK in autumn

WARSAW, Feb 9 Poland is considering a merger of electricity duo Enea and Energa after failing to win regulatory approval for the latter's purchase by the country's top player, PGE.

The Polish government has stumbled in attempts to privatise its coal-dependent power sector and is set to drop its ambitious move to plug Energa into PGE for $2.4 billion.

It has also twice failed to sell Enea to a strategic investor.

"Shareholders in Enea and Energa would still have to approve the merger, but such an option is being considered," Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski told reporters on Thursday.

Sweden's Vattenfall acquired 18 percent of Enea at its initial public offering in 2008.

"This is new to us and we'll need to evaluate it," Vattenfall Chief Executive Oystein Loseth told Reuters.

Tamborski, a former investment banker appointed in January by Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski, also sketched out a two-year plan for sales among some 400 state-linked companies.

This year's privatisation plan, pegged at 10 billion zlotys ($3.18 billion), partly rests on Warsaw bourse listings.

Tamborski said the state wants to float real estate holding PHN in the first half of 2012, confirming it might sell a stake to a sector investor alongside this.

The treasury is also eyeing an autumn initial public offering in utility ZE PAK.

"The plan stretches over two years and is an open one, including IPOs as well as accelerated book buildings," Tamborski said. "It envisages several companies, in which the state wants to maintain its corporate control."

He did not want to comment on possible solutions for the state's 53 percent stake in Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos after the failed tender last year.

Budzanowski has said he may consider selling it to a local player.

He added there were no dates for the planned sales of stakes in eastern Europe's top lender, PKO BP, and insurer PZU, but said the ministry has a two-year deadline for exiting the chemical sector.

The state owns stakes in chemical makers Ciech, Tarnow and Pulawy.

