* Sees PHN float in first half, ZE PAK in autumn
* Says state to exit chemical sector within two years
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, Feb 9 Poland is considering a
merger of electricity duo Enea and Energa after
failing to win regulatory approval for the latter's purchase by
the country's top player, PGE.
The Polish government has stumbled in attempts to privatise
its coal-dependent power sector and is set to drop its ambitious
move to plug Energa into PGE for $2.4 billion.
It has also twice failed to sell Enea to a strategic
investor.
"Shareholders in Enea and Energa would still have to approve
the merger, but such an option is being considered," Deputy
Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski told reporters on Thursday.
Sweden's Vattenfall acquired 18 percent of Enea at
its initial public offering in 2008.
"This is new to us and we'll need to evaluate it,"
Vattenfall Chief Executive Oystein Loseth told Reuters.
Tamborski, a former investment banker appointed in January
by Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski, also sketched out a
two-year plan for sales among some 400 state-linked companies.
This year's privatisation plan, pegged at 10 billion zlotys
($3.18 billion), partly rests on Warsaw bourse listings.
Tamborski said the state wants to float real estate holding
PHN in the first half of 2012, confirming it might sell a stake
to a sector investor alongside this.
The treasury is also eyeing an autumn initial public
offering in utility ZE PAK.
"The plan stretches over two years and is an open one,
including IPOs as well as accelerated book buildings," Tamborski
said. "It envisages several companies, in which the state wants
to maintain its corporate control."
He did not want to comment on possible solutions for the
state's 53 percent stake in Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos
after the failed tender last year.
Budzanowski has said he may consider selling it to a local
player.
He added there were no dates for the planned sales of stakes
in eastern Europe's top lender, PKO BP, and insurer
PZU, but said the ministry has a two-year deadline for
exiting the chemical sector.
The state owns stakes in chemical makers Ciech,
Tarnow and Pulawy.
($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys)
