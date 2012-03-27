* Poland to seek Energa, Enea sales via Warsaw bourse
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, March 27 Poland will opt for a stock
market flotation of its stakes in several power companies,
prompting fears of an oversupply of utility stocks and questions
over the viability of its plans in a shaky market.
The government said on Tuesday it wants to sell stakes in
utilities Energa, Enea and hydropower firm ZEW
Niedzica through the bourse as part of a broader aim to sell 300
state-controlled companies by the end of 2013.
The plan, which aims to boost state coffers by around 15
billion zlotys ($4.9 billion), also assumes the sale of stakes
in Poland's top bank PKO BP, top insurer and
the country's largest utility PGE.
Another utility, ZE PAK, in which the state holds a 50
percent interest, is scheduled to be listed on the Warsaw Stock
Exchange at the end of September or early in October, Treasury
officials said earlier in March.
"If the government decides to sell Energa and Enea on the
stock exchange, they probably won't be able to sell further
stakes in PGE, because of the oversupply of utilities on the
market," said Maciej Hebda, analyst at Warsaw-based Espirito
Santo.
In February, Poland raised 2.5 billion zlotys from the sale
of 7 percent in PGE via an accelerated book-building, a sale
process often used by Poland in the past few years to sell small
stakes in state-controlled firms.
The list of state firms put up for sale also includes coal
producers such as Kompania Weglowa (KW) and Katowicki Holding
Weglowy (KHW), several chemical companies and arms producer
Bumar, much tougher nuts to crack given the opposition of their
unions and structural problems.
"The government will certainly find buyers for already
listed companies. The question is whether they'll be able to
sell anything from the non-listed ones," said Tomasz Duda,
analyst at Ipopema Securities.
($1 = 3.0950 Polish zlotys)
