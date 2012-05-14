WARSAW May 14 Poland's No.3 utility Enea reported broadly flat net profit for the first quarter on Monday, beating expectations as a better result in its generation business offset a weaker trading performance.

The state-controlled group said it earned 249 million zlotys ($75.9 million) compared to 246 million in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Reuters expected 235 million.

Enea's power generation in the first quarter rose 3 percent to nearly 3 million megawatt-hours (MWh), with the bulk coming from Kozienice, a coal-fired power plant the group is expanding at the cost of several billion zlotys.

Generation was further boosted by the full consolidation of results from a Bialystok-based combined heat and power plant taken over by Enea in June 2011.

Enea also said it paid 476 million zlotys for a 50 megawatt windfarm it bought three weeks ago.

($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter)