WARSAW, July 27 Poland's chamber of appeal on Friday cleared a consortium led by builder Polimex to carry out a 6.3 billion zlotys ($1.84 billion) contract to build a coal-fired unit for state-controlled utility Enea, Enea deputy chief executive said on Friday.

"We are ready to sign a contract even tommorow. Now we're waiting for the consortium reaction," Krzysztof Zborowski told Reuters.

The chamber KIO, which settles disputes between bidders for public procurements, turned down an appeal from a consortium of China National Electric Engineering Co. and China Overseas Engineering Group Co.

The 900-1000 megawatt power unit that will be built together by Polimex and a unit of Japanese group Hitachi in Kozienice is a key part of Poland's ambitious investment programme bent on accommodating growing energy demand. ($1 = 3.4165 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)