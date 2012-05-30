WARSAW May 30 Polish utility Enea
will look into buying local wind and biomass energy producer PEP
if it is put up for sale, Enea's chief executive said
on Wednesday.
Three sources close to the talks had told Reuters that PEP
had been put on the block, and that foreign rivals and local
utilities PGE and Enea would probably be interested in
the $146 million company.
Enea's Maciej Owczarek told Reuters: "If PEP is put up for
sale, then we are interested in this company, just like all
other energy makers in Poland."
