WARSAW Dec 5 Polish utility Enea is finalising talks with the country's gas monopoly PGNiG over a jointly built gas-powered plant and is working on a 5 billion zloty ($1.5 billion) bond issue, Enea officials said on Monday.

The company's CEO reiterated that investors should expect Enea's dividend payout at 30-60 percent of its 2011 net profit. ($1 = 3.3376 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)