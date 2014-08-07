UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 688.5 million yuan (111.74 million US dollar) via private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/XH86kb
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend