BRIEF-Town And Country Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend
Aug 7 Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says in framework agreement to set up industrial fund worth 2 billion yuan (324.58 million US dollar) in Changzhou industrial zone
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sAqXsL
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend
* Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago