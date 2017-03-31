(Adds details, context, quote)
AMSTERDAM, March 31 Dutch publicly owned utility
Eneco said on Friday it would buy the Belgian gas and power
retail operations of Italian oil and gas company Eni,
the Dutch company's second regional renewable energy related
deal this year.
Eneco did not disclose financial details of the transaction,
which it said would allow it to invest more in local wind and
solar power. In January, Eneco bought Lichtblick, Germany's
largest independent renewable energy supplier.
Eni Belgium serves around 850,000 electricity and gas
connection points and has a market share of around 10 percent in
the country with 200 staff, Eni said in a statement.
Eneco, which has been present on a smaller scale in Belgium
since 2011, said that after the acquisition, which is subject to
regulatory approval, it would serve more than a million Belgian
households and 55,000 business customers.
"We want to grow in supplying renewable energy to customers
... and grow in several north-west European countries among
which is Belgium," said Kees-Jan Rameau, Eneco's chief growth
officer.
Owned by 55 Dutch municipalities, Rotterdam-based Eneco
invests in renewables-based electricity generation and district
heating. It operates in Britain, France and Germany as well as
Belgium and the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Alexander Smith and
David Evans)