* Argentina is strategic country for Enel - CEO

* Europe to take measures against Argentina on expropriation

* Latin America accounts for some 20 pct of Enel core earnings (Releads, adds comment, shares)

FLORENCE, Italy May 9 Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday that Argentina remained a strategic country for the utility as a spat between Europe and Buenos Aires over asset expropriation escalates.

Last month Argentina expropriated a majority stake in top energy company YPF from Spanish oil group Repsol , citing insufficient investment.

The European Union has said it will soon take measures against Argentina over its decision to take over Repsol's stake in YPF.

"Today we are experiencing a moment of difficulty on the tariffs front. We are confident the Argentine government will see it needs to increase tariffs... to encourage investments in the country," Enel Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said on the sidelines of a conference.

Enel, through its subsidiary Endesa, is the largest private utility in Argentina where it controls Argentine power distributor Edesur.

Argentina's decision to seize control of YPF angered its biggest trade partners, who were already losing patience with protectionist measures taken by Latin America's third-largest economy.

Argentina is an extremely small part of Enel's business but worries are that problems there could have wider repercussions.

"If anything happened to its Argentine investment it would raise the risk profile for the group's activities in the whole of Latin America," a Milan analyst said.

In 2011 Latin America accounted for about 20 percent of the group's core earnings. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)