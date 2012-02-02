(Adds company's statement)

MILAN Feb 2 Italian utility Enel's soon-to-be-launched bonds for retail investors will yield at least 310 basis points above the relevant benchmark rates, the company said on Thursday.

Enel said market regulator Consob had approved the launch of a fixed-rate tranche and a floating-rate tranche with a six-year maturity for a total amount of up to 1.5 billion euros, which could be increased to 3 billion euros ($4 billion).

The issue will help the company lengthen the average maturity of its consolidated debt, Enel said in a statement.

The offering will take place between Feb. 6 and 24, Enel added.

A rating for the bonds, requested by Enel, will be announced in a separate press release, it said.

Enel said the fixed-rate tranche yield will be calculated over the equivalent midswap rate, and the floating-rate bond yield will be calculated on the basis of the six-month Euribor rate.

Enel has appointed Banca IMI, BNP Paribas and UniCredit as lead managers. The bank syndicate will underwrite the placement for up to 1.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; additional reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Will Waterman)