MILAN Feb 10 Enel said on Friday it had placed 3 billion euros worth of bonds with retail investors and would close the offer on Monday, earlier than expected.

Details about demand, the yield, and the breakdown between the fixed-rate and floating rate tranches will be released by Feb 20, it said.

Enel had already said the bond will yield at least 310 basis points above the relevant benchmark rates.

The 3 billion euro amount is the maximum targeted by the company. The offer had initially been scheduled to run until Feb. 24. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)