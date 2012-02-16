MILAN Feb 16 Enel, Italy's biggest utility, said its offering of a 3 billion euro, two-part retail bond due in 2018 had attracted demand for more than 5 billion euros and yields had been set at the bottom of the range it had previously indicated.

A 2.5 billion euro fixed-rate tranche was priced to yield 4.885 percent, Enel said in statement in Thursday. The issue pays a 4.875 percent coupon.

A 500 million euro floating-rate tranche has been priced at 310 basis points above the six-month Euribor rate, it said.

Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, closed its retail bond on Monday ahead of the original deadline of Feb. 24 on the back of strong demand.

Enel, which has 10 billion euros of debt maturing in 2012, has already secured funding for 7.5 billion euros, Enel Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)