(A version of this article first appeared on IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Jon Penner

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - There was more peripheral action in the Swiss market this week, when Enel became the first Southern European corporate to issue in seven months, since Iberdrola came in January.

The company, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, mandated Credit Suisse and UBS to lead a new CHF150m minimum long six-year public deal due 18 December 2018. It was the largest Swiss franc transaction from Southern Europe since 2009, when Spain's ICO came with a similarly-sized four-year.

It followed a 10-year from Unicredit Bank Ireland plc on Monday, which priced in CHF150m with a 4.25% coupon at mid-swaps plus 330bp. Unicredit is a notch lower rated than Enel, at Baa2.

With no roadshow for the new deal, Enel relied on a strong name recognition, as well as memories of its roadshow in May 2011, to launch the deal. It was also bolstered by the fact that the previous week, it had issued a EUR1bn 4.875% March 2020 7.5-year, which saw around 6%, or EUR60m of Swiss participation. That deal came at mid-swaps plus 360bp.

Enel has two outstanding deals quoted on SIX, a CHF150m 2% due 23 December 2015 and a CHF100m 3% due 23 June 2020, both issued in May 2011 as a 4.5-year and nine-year deal via Credit Suisse. At the time, the 2015s came at mid-swaps plus 65bp and the nines at plus 90bp. Enel was rated A2/A-/A- at that time.

On a cross currency comparison, Enel has a EUR1bn 5.75% 24 October 2018 deal outstanding from October last year, quoted on Tradeweb at an I-Spread of 276/261. Accounting for the 3/6-month swap as well as the two months extension puts the new Swiss deal broadly in line with the euros.

Long six-year Enel CDS in Swiss francs interpolated to around 248bp (from 240 in 5yr and 254.3 in 7yr according to Markit), giving a basis against the CDS of 18bp.

Books opened at mid-swaps plus 230bp area guidance, equivalent to Confederation bonds plus 257bp area or a 2.788% YTM, with a 2.875% coupon envisaged. The starting minimum size of CHF150m was near Enel's original target of around CHF200m or so.

Books hit nearly CHF300m shortly before lunchtime in Zurich, and the deal was upsized to a new CHF300m minimum. The books closed at 1530 Zurich time and priced shortly thereafter in a final CHF350m size. Final books were very close to the CHF350m print, leaving a few bonds free for the banks to on-sell.

A slight drop in rates meant that the initially proposed 2.875% coupon was not possible while keeping the issue price over par, and so the slightly lower 2.75% coupon was set. Swiss domestic issues, by law, have to price above par and international issues usually follow suit.

Distribution saw private banks and retail accounts take 72.5% of the deal, while asset managers took 19%, pension funds 7.5% and insurers and treasury accounts the remaining 1%. With nearly 140 orders in the books across the two leads, well over 1,000 separate accounts took part, taking into account the retail subscriptions underlying the private bank orders.

This comes in stark contrast to the earlier deals from 2011, which went mainly to institutional accounts.

Alessandro Canta, the Chairman of Enel Finance International S.A. and Head of Group Finance for all of Enel, said he was very pleased with the deal, which ticked many of his boxes for a successful transaction.

On a pure pricing basis, it came some 15bp to 20bp inside comparable euro denominated financings. According to Canta, Enel paid 4.1% all-in in euro terms after the swap out of Swiss francs.

It also went into a market known for its cautious and disciplined investors, marking Enel as a "safe bet", and a well known name to the retail and institutional buyers there. Those buyers are also well known for being strongly of the "buy and hold" mentality.

The deal furthered not only Enel's strategy of diversification of currencies and investors base, but also its move to fund more in the capital markets than in the bank loan arena.

Although no plans are firmly set, he said that a more regular visit to the Swiss market could be a possibility, with the aim of building a well stocked curve in the market.

Enel, with nearly EUR40bn of current assets and more than 75,000 employees, has a strong liquidity position of around EUR22.1bn, said Canta. That includes around EUR8.8bn of cash and EUR13.3bn of committed credit facilities. Of those facilities, more than EUR11bn are longer than 2014.

In fact, according to Canta, Enel has sufficient free funds to go into 2014 without necessarily needing to borrow anything.

"We've covered all 2012 maturities already in the first quarter of 2012, also through significant funding activity," he said.

"Such funding activity included, among others, a retail bond, an EIB loan, a five year term loan, cash-in received by our Spanish subsidiary Endesa from the tariff deficit securitization and the revenue from the sale of our residual 5% stake in Terna. This was followed by a EUR1bn institutional bond issued in early September."

The Swiss franc deal was hovering around reoffer this week. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)