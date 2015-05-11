(Adds further details, background)
MILAN/ROME May 11 Italian power utility Enel
has written to the Italian communications regulator
offering to help with building a nationwide ultrafast broadband
telecoms network, a move that could bring it into conflict with
Telecom Italia.
Enel, which is controlled by the Italian government, wrote a
letter to the regulator on April 14 saying its domestic network
could be used to help install fibre optic cables more cheaply.
"Enel believes it can help develop a key infrastructure for
the future of the country," Enel's head of Italy Carlo Tamburi
said in the letter to AGCOM, which Reuters saw on Monday.
Enel said its contribution would be done "in a synergistic
way with what the telecom operators have done and planned",
bringing clear benefits to less populated and industrial areas.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is backing a 12 billion-euro
($13 billion) project aimed at getting 85 percent of the
population connected up to a fibre optic network within six
years, using Metroweb, a company partly owned by state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
But that plan has run into disagreements with Telecom Italia
over ownership, technology and the pace of investments, as well
as by uncertain regulations.
Last week Telecom Italia said talks with the government
about its plan to buy into Metroweb had not gone in the right
direction but could be resumed under the right conditions.
On Monday La Repubblica newspaper said in a front-page
article that Rome wanted to use Enel to bring the new fibre
optic network under public control.
Telecom Italia's shares were down 1.8 percent at 1.041 euros
by 1539 GMT. Enel's shares were down 0.5 percent at 4.2 euros.
Enel, which is focusing much of its domestic strategy on
developing its power distribution grid and smart digital
technology, has about 1.2 million km of power lines and 450,000
power distribution cabinets across Italy.
The utility, which has 31 million power and gas retail
clients in Italy, set up Wind, the third biggest of Italy's four
mobile network operators, which is now owned by Vimpelcom
CDP, which owns the government stake in Metroweb, had been
hoping to bring Telecom Italia on board along with other network
operators including Vodafone, a scenario which the
former national monopoly phone company is not willing to accept.
