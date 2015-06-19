(Recasts lead, adds CEO comments)

By Julian Satterthwaite

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19 Italy's biggest utility Enel will exit Slovakia in about two years' time but intends to stick with its other east European investments, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

The state-controlled utility, which owns assets in Romania and Russia, is selling its 66 percent stake in Slovak power company Slovenske Elektrarne as part of a 5 billion euro ($5.65 billion) asset disposal plan to cut debt and fund growth.

"We expect a sale to be perfected in two steps - one at the end of this year for a minority part of our shareholdership, and another after completion of the nuclear plants (in two years)," Enel CEO Francesco Starace told Reuters TV.

The project to build two new reactors at the Mochovce site has been beset by cost overruns and delays, putting Enel at loggerheads with the Slovak government.

The Slovak state owns the other 34 percent of Slovenske Elektrarne and has been considering whether to try raise its stake when Enel sells its shares.

"I think we (Starace and Slovak premier Robert Fico) will have a meeting in the next weeks," Starace said, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

But the CEO said the group would not be selling its other assets in central and eastern Europe where it has power generation plants in Russia and distribution business in Romania.

Starace, a nuclear engineer by training, reiterated the group would not be selling down its 69 percent stake in Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power (EGP) .

"Around 70 percent is right," said Starace, who was in charge of EGP until his appointment as Enel chief last year.

Enel is banking on green energy, as well as growth in emerging markets and digital power grids, to boost profits and dividends over the next five years.

Europe's No. 2 utility in terms of installed capacity has also put its upstream gas asset portfolio on the block for sale. It has fields in Algeria, Egypt and Italy.

"Some parts will be sold by the end of the year and something else in 2016," he said.

Enel, which had net debt of 39.5 billion euros at the end of March, has previously said the sale of renewable energy assets in Portugal and upstream gas assets could together raise 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

