UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore
* Shareholders to vote later this month (Adds details, comment, Glencore reaction)
MILAN May 12 Enel is not interested in large acquisitions but is looking for opportunities to buy grid networks around the world, including in South America, CFO Alberto De Paoli told Reuters on Friday.
"We are interested in making more grid acquisitions in Brazil," De Paoli said in a phone interview after the group's first quarter results.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Shareholders to vote later this month (Adds details, comment, Glencore reaction)
* Sterling hit by BoE chief Carney's comments on interest rates