(Recasts lead, adds CFO comments, broadband, results)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN May 10 Italy's biggest utility Enel
expects to complete asset sales this year worth around
one billion euros ($1.1 billion), a sixth of its four-year
disposal target, CFO Alberto De Paoli said on Tuesday.
Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, is
looking to sell as much as 6 billion euros in assets up to 2019
to help to fund growth.
"We are currently active on some minor disposals," De Paoli
said in a conference call following Enel's first-quarter
results, which came out on Monday.
Big utilities across Europe have been trying to sell off
assets and rejig business models in response to weak power
prices, falling demand and a shift towards renewable power.
Enel's CFO said the group intended to sell a stake of around
20 percent in a regasification plant in Chile, a coal plant in
Russia, a gas-fired generating unit in Belgium and a business in
France.
It will also sell some assets of Enel Green Power, he said.
Enel, which earlier this year folded its green business into
group operations, is stepping up investments to boost its grid
and renewable energy businesses around the world.
The state-controlled company is also investing 2.5 billion
euros to roll out an ultrafast broadband network.
The utility presented an informal offer on Saturday to buy a
majority stake in fibre network company Metroweb, valuing it at
776 million euros, according to a source.
But on Monday Telecom Italia made a rival bid for
Metroweb valuing it at more than 820 million euros, another
source said.
"Metroweb could give us some acceleration in the programme
... but we will proceed on a standalone basis if this kind of
transaction is not positive for us," De Paoli said.
Enel beat expectations when its first-quarter core earnings
beat expectations, with a better performance in Italy and Latin
America virtually offsetting weakness in Spain and in renewable
energy.
"The overall feeling on Q1 is positive given the numbers
were better than expected," Milan-based broker Equita said.
By 1031 GMT Enel shares were up 3.5 percent while the
European utility index was up 1.3 percent.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)