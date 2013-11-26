TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 Italian power company Enel has no plans to delist its Spanish unit Endesa , its chief executive Fulvio Conti said on Tuesday.

"The news we are planning to delist Endesa is not true. There are no plans," Conti told Reuters on the sidelines of a business forum.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera said earlier in November Enel planned to delist its 92-percent owned Spanish unit as part of a reorganisation aimed at increasing the amount of dividends from its units and optimising tax payments.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Danilo Masoni)