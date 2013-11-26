BRIEF-Riso Kyoiku's sales seen growing 10 pct for FY ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei
* Riso Kyoiku's group pretax profit is expected to jump 20 percent to 2.5 billion yen ($22.6 million) in the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei
TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 Italian power company Enel has no plans to delist its Spanish unit Endesa , its chief executive Fulvio Conti said on Tuesday.
"The news we are planning to delist Endesa is not true. There are no plans," Conti told Reuters on the sidelines of a business forum.
Italian daily Corriere della Sera said earlier in November Enel planned to delist its 92-percent owned Spanish unit as part of a reorganisation aimed at increasing the amount of dividends from its units and optimising tax payments.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Danilo Masoni)
* Riso Kyoiku's group pretax profit is expected to jump 20 percent to 2.5 billion yen ($22.6 million) in the year ending February 2018 - Nikkei
LONDON, March 27 Schroders, one of Tesco's largest investors, on Monday called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker, saying it was unlikely to create shareholder value.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.