UPDATE 1-BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
MILAN Nov 5 Italian utility Enel said on Wednesday it would place on the market an initial 17 percent stake in Endesa, that could be raised to a maximum 22 percent as it seeks to increase the Spanish unit's free float and cut its own debt.
Enel, which owns 92 percent of Madrid-based Endesa, said the offer may include a greenshoe option, under which the joint global coordinators may acquire up to a maximum of 15 percent of the number of shares to be placed.
The placement is expected to consist of a public offering of shares in Spain to retail investors and an offering of shares to Spanish and international institutional investors, it added.
Banco Santander, BBVA, Credit Suisse , and JP Morgan will handle the deal as joint global coordinators.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
WASHINGTON, April 17 President Donald Trump's top advisers will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a White House official said on Monday.