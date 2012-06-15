* Sale to take 382 mln euros from Enel's debt pile
* Enel expects to complete sale in Q3
* Total acquisition cost for SSE 488 mln euros
* Enel has tabled 1.8 bln euros disposals by 2016
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 15 Enel, Italy's biggest
utility, is to sell the Irish unit of its Spanish business
Endesa to Scottish and Southern Energy for 270
million euros ($340 million) in cash in a further step to cut
its mountain of debt.
Enel, Europe's most-indebted utility, is targeting disposals
worth around 1.8 billion euros between now and 2016 as it seeks
to slash debt to 30 billion euros from last year's 44.6 billion.
In a statement on Friday, Enel said the sale of Endesa
Ireland will have a positive impact on its net debt to the tune
of around 382 million euros. The transaction is expected to be
completed in the third quarter, it said.
Enel, which owns 92 percent of Endesa, is selling assets to
help offset weak power demand in its core Italian and Spanish
markets as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis bites into
margins.
Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) said the acquisition of
Endesa's Irish business will cost it a total of around 488
million euros, including capital expenditure to complete the
construction of a new gas-fired power plant.
The deal, which will enhance SSE's earnings in the first
full year and beyond, is expected to complement the group's
existing retail business and generate acceptable returns on
capital.
But with total group investments seen exceeding 2 billion
euros this year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is worried about
debt.
"The acquisition could reignite concerns about a credit
downgrade ... given existing proximity to S&P's thresholds," the
broker said in a note.
But the broker added SSE management is confident of
maintaining an A- rating.
Europe's indebted utilities are facing higher costs to
refinance their debt maturities as the euro zone crisis cranks
up the cost of debt, especially in peripheral Europe.
In February Enel sold a 5 percent stake in Italian power
grid operator Terna for 178 million euros. The utility
has also identified potential asset sales in Brazil and
Indonesia.
Shares in Enel have slid around 40 percent since the start
of this year on concerns that weak power demand could hit
profitability and add pressure to its stretched balance sheet.
In March the utility slashed its dividend payout policy and
investments to help lower its debt burden. In May Moody's
downgraded its credit rating on Enel to baa1.
Enel shares were up 3.5 percent at 2.488 euros in late
trading on Friday, while SSE's shares were down 1.5 percent at
13.69 pounds. The Stoxx Europe 600 utility index was up
0.95 percent.