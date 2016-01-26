MADRID Jan 26 Italy's biggest utility Enel has received non-binding bids for upstream gas assets in Italy and Algeria that it put up for sale and it expects to wrap up the sale process within a couple of months, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We have received non-binding offers," CEO Francesco Starace told a group of journalists in Madrid. "Now we are waiting for the binding bids.... (the process) will take probably two months."

Starace said Enel had decided to split the Algerian and Italian assets it was initially trying to sell as a package because "there were different people interested in different assets."

