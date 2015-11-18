* Approves all-paper merger with Enel Green Power

* Looking at distribution assets round the world

* Cuts 2016 core earnings guidance

* Ready to replicate ultra-broadband plans outside Italy (Recasts lead, adds analysts, CEO comments)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Nov 18 Italian utility Enel is betting on a merger with its renewables subsidiary Enel Green Power to boost growth after it trimmed its core earnings forecast for next year due to weak power prices and regulatory headwinds.

Europe's No. 2 utility announced a share issue on Wednesday to finance its acquisition of the 31 percent of Enel Green Power (EGP) it does not already own. Having full control will make it easier to fund the company which absorbs more than half the investments Enel has earmarked for growth.

State-run Enel said it will issue up to 770.589 million new shares, which will be offered to EGP minorities at an exchange ratio of 0.486 Enel shares for each EGP share tendered.

BOFA Merrill Lynch said the terms of the deal suggested a premium of almost 20 percent to EGP's average share price over the last six months.

"On this basis we have estimated the transaction would be 4 percent dilutive for Enel," BOFA Merrill Lynch said in a note.

Enel shares were down 2.8 percent at 1502 GMT, while EGP shares were down 3.2 percent. The European utility index was 0.9 percent lower.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace, a former EGP head, is looking to green energy to help drive future growth and expects clean energy sources to account for more than half of the company's generation mix by 2019.

The merger with the green unit is expected to generate synergies of around 800 million euros, Enel said on Wednesday.

The utility is also banking on business in emerging markets and digital distribution grids to lift prospects.

"We're looking at many parts of the world to buy distribution assets and could be interested in many of the opportunities. The United States has great potential," Starace told analysts in a conference call.

Weak demand, low wholesale power prices and surging renewable power generation are weighing on operators of fossil-fuel fired plants across Europe, prompting many to look for new businesses to offset falling revenues in traditional generation.

Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, is working on plans to help build a nationwide fibre-optic telecoms network, one of the priority projects of Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Starace said the plan to use the group's digital smart meter infrastructure to lay last-mile broadband cable into consumer homes could be ready in a couple of months and would represent a new business opportunity.

"We want to repeat it outside Italy too," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday Enel cuts its forecast for core earnings next year to around 14.7 billion euros, from the 15 billion euros it had forecast in March.

It confirmed net profit forecasts for the next two years as well as dividend policy, but lifted its estimate of cost saving measures and an asset sale programme.

"The plan wasn't earth-shattering and the company seems to be focusing on cost cutting to try and weather the storm the sector is facing," a utility analyst said. ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Editing by Susan Fenton)