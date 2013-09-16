MILAN, Sept 16 Italian state-controlled utility
Enel is gauging investor interest for a
dollar-denominated hybrid bond issue worth between $500 million
and $1 billion, financial sources told Reuters on Monday.
The company will hold a call with potential investors on
Monday, a banking source told Thomson Reuters news and analysis
service IFR.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit
Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities are arranging the call, IFR reports.
The bond would have a long tenor and a call option in the
tenth year, the financial sources told Reuters.
(Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Isla Binnie)