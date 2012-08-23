RIMINI, Italy Aug 23 The chief executive of Italy's biggest utility Enel confirmed the company was still aiming to reduce its debt to about 43 billion euros in 2012.

"We are reliable, we said 43 billion and we will reach 43 billion," CEO Fulvio Conti told a news conference in Rimini on Thursday.

(Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Catherine Hornby)