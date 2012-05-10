MILAN May 10 Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 2.2 percent due to lower margins generated in its domestic business.

Weak demand due to the economic crisis and overcapacity have impacted the margins of utilities across Europe.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Spanish utility Endesa , said it confirmed its targets for the year despite the negative impact of regulatory measures in Spain.

Europe's most indebted utility said its debt at the end of March was 45.617 billion euros, up 2.2 percent from the same period last year.

Net profit fell 1.4 percent as a weaker operating performance and the effect of a government austerity tax on the energy sector offset a gain from the sale of a 5 percent stake in power grid operator Terna (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)